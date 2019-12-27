Play

Barner doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Week 17's game against Tampa Bay.

Barner was upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice after managing both shoulder and hip injuries. The veteran is expected to handle return duties for the game, while providing depth at the running back position behind Devonta Freeman and Brian Hill for Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends