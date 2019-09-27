Barner (concussion/knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Barner was a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, so it's not a major surprise to see him ruled out after suffering the concussion Sunday versus the Colts. Fellow RB Ito Smith (concussion) has been cleared to play and should take up his usual role splitting reps in the backfield with Devonta Freeman.