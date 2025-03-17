The Falcons re-signed Street to a one-year deal Monday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Street, a 2018 fourth-round pick from NC State, appeared in 13 games for the Falcons in 2024, tallying 15 total tackles across 267 defensive snaps. Now that he's re-upped with Atlanta, the 28-year-old is expected to serve as a depth piece on the team's interior defensive line.