Street suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers and will need an additional opinion on the severity of it, according to head coach Arthur Smith, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Street was unable to return to the game after suffering the injury, and Smith noted that it "may not be as bad as we thought." The NC State product's status for Week 15 against the Panthers probably won't be known until news of a second opinion comes, or more likely once the team releases its first injury report of the week.