Street (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Street has played in each of the Falcons' last six games, logging 17 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, over that span. He will observe Monday night's game from the sidelines, and his absence means Elijah Garcia and Brandon Dorlus are in line for more rotational snaps on the Falcons' defensive line. Street's final opportunity to play this season is against the Saints on Sunday.