The Eagles traded Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2024 six-round pick, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Atlanta made the move after defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sustained a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans. Street signed a one-year, $1.28 million contract with the Eagles in free agency and filled in as a depth edge rusher behind Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. Street -- who has four tackles in eight games this season -- should find more opportunities for defensive snaps with the Falcons with Jarrett out for the season