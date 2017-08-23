Play

Graf (arm) returned to action in the Falcons preseason loss to the Steelers.

Graf signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons during the offseason. He has been limited during training camp so far due to an arm issue, but appears to be back to full health after logging 50 snaps in Week 2. The 26-year-old is competing for a depth role on the offensive line.

