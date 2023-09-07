Hodge (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game versus Carolina, Scott Blair of the Falcons' official site reports.
After progressing from missing practice Monday to registering a limited practice Wednesday, Hodge was back up to full speed Thursday. He figures to run primarily out of the slot for Atlanta again in 2023 and will try to improve on the 20 targets he drew a season ago.
