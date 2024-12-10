Hodge played one snap on offense and 14 on special teams in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings.

Hodge was one of five wideouts active for Atlanta in Week 14, but he and practice-squad call-up Chris Blair combined to play just one snap on offense while the trio of Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud took on nearly all the available reps at receiver. Though the 29-year-old Hodge is expected to continue to suit up on game days, he'll continue to see most of his opportunities on the Falcons' kick coverage units.