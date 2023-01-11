Hodge caught 13 of 20 targets for 202 yards and a touchdown across 17 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

Hodge caught five of six targets for 95 yards over the first two games of the season, but he failed to provide consistent production the rest of the way. He was held without a catch 10 times across his next 15 appearances and caught just one pass over the final six games of the campaign, four of which came with Desmond Ridder at the helm. Nonetheless, Hodge still posted a career-high 202 receiving yards during the campaign and may have interest in re-signing with Atlanta in free agency this offseason, though the Falcons may elect to completely overhaul their wideout corps behind Drake London.