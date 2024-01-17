Hodge finished 2023 with 14 receptions on 23 targets for 232 yards in 17 appearances.

Hodge was held without a catch in seven of his 17 appearances and secured just one reception six times. However, a strong three-game stretch from Weeks 7-9 (seven receptions on 10 targets for 154 yards) allowed Hodge to post a career-high 232 receiving yards in 2023. Atlanta may retain Hodge by signing him to a one-year deal for a third straight offseason, but with Arthur Smith out of town and his replacement yet to be selected, Hodge's place in the organization isn't the only looming question.