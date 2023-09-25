Hodge caught his only target for 15 yards during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Hodge played 16 offensive snaps through the first two weeks of the season and was held without a catch. However, he got on the board in Week 3, securing a first-down grab late in the fourth quarter. Hodge has been playing more on special teams than he has on offense to begin 2023, so he currently doesn't hold much fantasy value.