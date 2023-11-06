Hodge caught three of six targets for 60 yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

With Drake London (groin) sidelined and Mack Hollins (ankle) leaving the contest early, Hodge played the most offensive snaps (46) among Atlanta's wideouts. He also paced the group in receiving yards, though tight end Jonnu Smith led the team in receptions and receiving yards. After a quiet start to the season (five receptions on six targets for 64 yards across the first seven games), Hodge has secured six of nine targets for 135 yards over the last two weeks. While that's not prolific production, Hodge has clearly seen an uptick in usage and production since London got hurt. As long as London and Hollins remain out, Hodge should be on fantasy radars.