Hodge caught both of his targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

Hodge caught multiple passes for a second time this season. However, outside of those two outings, he's been targeted in only one other game. He's played double-digit offensive snaps in four of the last eight games, but more often than not, he's left completely out of the Falcons' offensive game plan.

