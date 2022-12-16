Hodge was a full participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hodge missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but he wasn't limited by the aliment Friday and is good to go for Sunday's divisional matchup versus New Orleans. The fifth-year wideout has appeared in all 13 of Atlanta's contests this season, totaling 12 receptions on 19 targets for 197 yards and one touchdown, but he hasn't recorded a catch since Week 11.