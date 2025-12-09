Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Considered limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hodge (shoulder) was considered a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.
Hodge is dealing with an apparent shoulder injury to open the week, and although the team didn't practice Monday, it was significant enough to include him on the injury report. The wide receiver will have two more opportunities to up his participation at practice before Thursday night's matchup with the Buccaneers.
