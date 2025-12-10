Hodge (shoulder) was estimated as a limited practice participant in Tuesday's walkthrough.

Hodge has been estimated as limited at each of the Falcons' two walkthroughs so far this week as he deals with a shoulder issue. The depth wideout didn't log any offensive snaps Sunday against Seattle but did play 23 snaps on special teams. If Hodge can't suit up Thursday in Tampa Bay, it would primarily effect that latter unit.