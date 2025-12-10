Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Deemed limited again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hodge (shoulder) was estimated as a limited practice participant in Tuesday's walkthrough.
Hodge has been estimated as limited at each of the Falcons' two walkthroughs so far this week as he deals with a shoulder issue. The depth wideout didn't log any offensive snaps Sunday against Seattle but did play 23 snaps on special teams. If Hodge can't suit up Thursday in Tampa Bay, it would primarily effect that latter unit.
More News
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Considered limited Monday•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Healthy scratch for Week 13•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Not targeted in Week 12•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Records three catches•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Will play against Buffalo•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Limited practice Thursday•