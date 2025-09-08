Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Fails to grab lone target
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hodge finished with zero catches on one target during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.
Even with Darnell Mooney (shoulder) inactive, Hodge played only eight offensive snaps. Drake London (shoulder) suffered an injury on Atlanta's final drive but is considered day-to-day. If Mooney and London are sidelined for Week 2, Hodge could see a boost in offensive responsibilities, but he'd still be behind Ray-Ray McCloud and Casey Washington.
