Hodge caught both of his targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.

Hodge didn't record a target across 16 offensive snaps over the first two games of the season, but he's been more involved the last two weeks, totaling three receptions (three targets) for 34 yards across 26 offensive snaps. While Hodge's production has increased, it's been in modest increments, and it's been difficult for fantasy managers to trust any Falcons pass catchers thus far.