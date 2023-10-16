Hodge failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

After Drake London (68), Hodge (29) saw the most snaps among Atlanta's wideouts, though there wasn't much discrepancy between them as Mack Hollins (28), Scotty Miller (28) and Van Jefferson (22) all saw similar playing time. As long as there's this much competition, it'll be difficult for any of the aforementioned pass catchers to garner consistent roles. Hodge has just four receptions (five targets) for 45 yards across six appearances this season.