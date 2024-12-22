Hodge (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Hodge had a LP/DNP/LP practice log this week while working through a rib injury, and the 29-year-old wideout has done enough to suit up for Sunday's contest. Hodge has logged 11 snaps on offense in the Falcons' three games since the Week 12 bye and has not registered a target over that span.
