Hodge (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Though top wideout Drake London (knee) will miss a second straight game, Hodge won't be among Atlanta's five active receivers for Week 13. Hodge had suited up for each of the Falcons' last seven games but held a minimal role on offense, playing single-digit snaps in six of those contests while accruing a 3-31-0 receiving line on nine targets.