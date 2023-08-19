Hodge won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Bengals due to an ankle injury, NFL.com reports.

On his only catch of the evening, a seven-yarder, Hodge was twisted to the ground and had some difficulty getting to the sideline. Once he was there, he was examined by the Falcons' training staff before he was ruled out. The severity of the injury isn't known but likely will become more clear after the team does a battery of tests.