Hodge re-signed with the Falcons on Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Hodge will get a third year with Atlanta after spending the two previous seasons with the team. In 2023 the 29-year-old played in all 17 games, recording 14 catches on 23 targets for 232 yards. With Drake London returning and the acquisitions of Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore so far this offseason, Hodge likely won't be high on the team's positional depth chart at wide receiver to start the 2024 campaign.