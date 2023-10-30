Hodge caught all three of his targets for 75 yards during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.

All three of Hodge's targets came in the second half with Taylor Heinicke at the helm. The wideout's first catch was good for a first down on a third-and-13, and his second was a 52-yard strike that set up Atlanta's first touchdown. Hodge caught just five of his six targets for 64 yards across seven games with Desmond Ridder at quarterback, but he appears to have better chemistry with the backup. If Drake London (groin) is sidelined moving forward and Heinicke takes over as the starter, Hodge could see an uptick in volume, but his fantasy value probably remains limited in Atlanta's stagnant offense.