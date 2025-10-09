Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hodge (groin) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.
Hodge was unable to practice last week while dealing with a groin injury, so Thursday's session is a step in the right direction. With the team playing the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6, the wide receiver will have two more chances to log a full practice before the end of the week.
