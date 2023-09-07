Hodge (ankle) was a limited participant at the Falcons' practice Wednesday, Scott Bair of the team's official website reports.
Hodge was a non-participant to open the week, so Wednesday's limited practice opens the door for him to be active Sunday versus the Panthers. The wide receiver is expected to operate as an option out of the slot once healthy.
