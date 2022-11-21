Hodge gathered in his only target for 13 yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory versus Chicago.
Hodge secured a 13-yard reception on a second-and-nine play on the Falcons' first drive of the game, which ultimately ended in a Drake London touchdown. However, the fifth-year wideout wasn't targeted again the rest of the way, as Marcus Mariota only attempted 20 passes. Over his last three appearances, Hodge has caught four of five targets for 69 yards and a score, but he's played just 29 offensive snaps during that stretch.
