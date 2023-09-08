Hodge (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
A key special-teams contributor and backup wideout, Hodge was limited in Wednesday's practice before being upgraded to full Thursday and Friday.
