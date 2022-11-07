Hodge caught one of two targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-17 defeat versus the Chargers.

Hodge has solidified himself as the No. 4 wideout behind Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd, but Atlanta's passing attack isn't prolific enough to have multiple fantasy-relevant pass catchers. Across nine appearances, the veteran wideout has caught nine of 14 targets for 147 yards, though all of his receiving yards have come in four games (Weeks 1, 2, 5 and 9).