Hodge reeled in his lone target for five yards during Sunday's 20-19 victory over the Cardinals.

Hodge played the fourth most snaps among Atlanta's wide receivers, but after securing a five-yard catch on the Falcons' opening offensive drive, the fifth-year wideout wasn't targeted again. The reception marked Hodge's first since Week 11, so it's safe to presume he won't offer much fantasy production during Sunday's regular-season finale against Tampa Bay. Across 16 appearances, Hodge has totaled 13 receptions on 20 targets for 202 yards and one touchdown.