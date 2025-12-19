The Falcons moved Hodge (shoulder) to injured reserve Friday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Hodge was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals and was promptly moved to IR. This move will end the wide receiver's season, as the mandatory four-week reserve period will extend through Week 18. Hodge finishes the season with three receptions for 31 yards on 10 targets through 12 games. In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed safety Jammie Robinson to stabilize an injured defensive back room.