Hodge (ankle) played 20 snaps (seven offensive) and didn't record any counting stats during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Despite logging back-to-back full sessions to end the practice week, Hodge was questionable heading into the contest due to an ankle injury. He was cleared ahead of kickoff but didn't make an impact. Hodge's seven offensive snaps were the fewest among Atlanta's wideouts who actually saw action, trailing Drake London (47), Mack Hollins (33) and Scotty Miller (10).