Hodge (ankle) did not practice Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hodge has been unable to participate in football activities since sustaining an ankle injury during the second week of preseason. Part of a thin wide receiver room, if Hodge were unable to go for Sunday's game versus Carolina, his absence would create a vacancy in the slot that 24-year-old receiver Josh Ali is suited to fill.

More News