Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Not targeted in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hodge failed to record a single target in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Saints.
Hodge was a complete non-factor against the Saints, as the wideout has now been held without a catch in all but one game this season. The 31-year-old played just five of the Falcons' 56 offensive snaps Sunday, the fewest of any wide receiver who saw action on offense. Hodge remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 13 road matchup against the Jets.
