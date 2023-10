Hodge caught his only target for 19 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Buccaneers.

Hodge played the fewest offensive snaps (12) of any Falcons wideout, and his 19 yards in the contest matched his season high. The veteran has now totaled just five catches on six targets for 64 yards through seven games of the 2023 campaign. With limited opportunities in Atlanta's offense, Hodge should continue to remain off the fantasy radar when the Falcons visit the Titans in Week 8.