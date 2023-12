Hodge reeled in his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Panthers.

Hodge recorded just one catch for the second straight week while playing just 19 of the Falcons' 52 offensive snaps in Week 15. The veteran wideout continues to be mostly an afterthought in Atlanta's offensive attack, diminishing his fantasy utility. Hodge will look to get more involved in Week 16 when the Falcons host the Colts.