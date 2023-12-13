Hodge caught one of two targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Hodge's one catch was his first since Week 9, when he recorded three receptions for 60 yards in a loss to the Vikings. The 28-year-old wideout played 23 of Atlanta's 72 offensive snaps, behind both Drake London (55) and Van Jefferson (32). Hodge is not seeing enough consistent usage in the Falcon's offense to make him a reliable fantasy option. Heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Panthers, the veteran should remain far off the fantasy radar.