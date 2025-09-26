Hodge (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hodge was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a groin injury in the Falcons' Week 3 loss to the Panthers, so his absence Sunday comes as no surprise. The 31-year-old has played 59 total snaps (40 on special teams, 19 on offense) through three games this season, failing to catch his lone target. While Hodge is sidelined in Week 4, Jamal Agnew could see increased reps as a depth wide receiver.