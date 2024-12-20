Hodge (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hodge only sees substantial offensive snaps if one of Drake London, Darnell Mooney or Ray-Ray McCloud is injured, and that's not the case this week. Over the last three weeks, Hodge has played a combined 12 offensive snaps. If he's unable to go against the Giants, his absence would mainly be felt on special teams.
