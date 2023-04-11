The Falcons re-signed Hodge to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old has bounced around the league since entering it as an undrafted free agent out of Prairie View A&M, but Hodge has settled in as a core special teams player and depth wideout. He set career highs on offense last season with 13 catches for 202 yards and his first NFL touchdown.
