Hodge (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers.
With Darnell Mooney (Achilles) and Drake London (hip) also avoiding injury designations, Hodge figures to have his usual role as the No. 4 wide receiver in an offense that rarely takes any of its top three guys off the field.
More News
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Catches two passes in loss•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Catches one pass vs. Dallas•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: No targets in blowout win•
-
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Game-winning catch in OT•