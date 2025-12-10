Hodge (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hodge began Week 15 preparations as a limited participant at practice but upgraded to full reps Wednesday. The depth wide receiver didn't handle any offensive snaps during Atlanta's loss to Seattle in Week 14, though he did play 23 snaps on special teams. Prior to that, Hodge was a healthy scratch Week 13.