Hodge caught three of eight targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Hodge's eight targets were the second most of any Falcons pass catcher Sunday. The veteran wideout played 66 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps, by far his largest snap share of the 2025 campaign. This uptick in playing time came on a day when No. 1 receiver Drake London was sidelined due to a hip injury. Despite the increased usage and season-high eight targets, Hodge and the entire Falcons offense struggled to get much going. The 31-year-old should not be trusted for fantasy purposes, even if London were to miss more time. The Falcons visit the Patriots in Week 9.