Hodge (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Hodge played through the issue with his shoulder in the Falcons' Week 15 win over the Buccaneers, but the wide receiver's inability to practice this week implies he suffered a major setback. The depth receiver's absence will likely not shake up the Falcons' offensive target share too much, though Jamal Agnew may see more offensive snaps.