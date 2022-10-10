Hodge caught three of five targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 21-15 defeat against the Buccaneers. He also secured a two-point conversion.

Hodge finished second on the team in targets and receptions and third on the team in receiving yards while playing fourth most snaps among Atlanta's wideouts. He also caught a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to cut Tampa Bay's lead to six. Hodge caught five of six targets for 95 yards across his first two appearances with the Falcons, but he was held without a catch on one target over the following two games. With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) sidelined, Hodge bounced back in Week 5 and could see another expanded role in Week 6 if Pitts remains out.