Hodge caught all three of his targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Saints.

Hodge parlayed a strong training camp into a solid role with his new squad to start the 2022 campaign. The journeyman wideout finished third on the team in receiving yards behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus, but he was fifth in targets and played the fourth most snaps among Atlanta's wideouts. His relative high production compared to his snap share is concerning, but he's clearly making a strong impression with his new squad so it's possible he can maintain his solid production moving forward.