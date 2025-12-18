Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Still nursing shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hodge (shoulder) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hodge played through the issue with his shoulder in Week 15 at Tampa Bay, so it's possible he and the team are just playing things safe. He'll have two more chances to practice before Atlanta releases its final practice report of the week Friday.
