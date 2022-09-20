Hodge caught two of three targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.

Hodge played just 12 offensive snaps, fourth among Atlanta's wideouts, but he finished second on the team in receiving yards behind rookie first-round pick Drake London, who caught eight of 12 targets for 86 yards and a score. Hodge has carved out a clear role in the Falcons' passing attack and has secured five of six targets for 95 yards across his first two games with Atlanta.