Hodge caught his only target for 11 yards and rushed once for zero yards during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans.
Hodge caught a first-down pass on a second-and-10 play in the second quarter, but he wasn't targeted in the pass game the rest of the day. The Falcons tried to get him involved in the red zone on a designed running play early in the fourth quarter, but he couldn't handle a direct snap cleanly. Hodge's role continues to increase each week, playing a season-high 36 offensive snaps versus Houston, but he's yet to see more than two touches in a game this year.
